Presence of leopard creates scare in Tulbagh Pampore

Locals advised not to venture out at dusk, dawn

PAMPORE: The presence of a leopard has created a scare among residents of Tulbagh area in saffron town Pampore in Pulwama district. Residents of the area informed Kashmir Reader that a leopard has been seen roaming near the Government Degree College Pampore in Tulbagh for the past couple of days.

“We called officials of the wildlife department after the leopard was spotted in Rajab Shah colony,” a resident said on Wednesday, adding that the presence of the leopard has a created scare among the residents.

The leopard has killed a dog at night recently, the locals said.

A team of the wildlife department headed by Range Officer Khrew Sajjid Farooq visited the area on Wednesday and conducted a search for the leopard, wildlife officials told Kashmir Reader.

Range Officer Sajid Farooq told Kashmir Reader that they received a call from locals regarding the presence of a leopard in Rajab Shah Colony in Tulbagh and a team was sent to the spot.

“We inspected the area and found some evidence of the presence of the leopard in an under-construction house,” he said, adding that it had preyed on a dog there.

He said a trap has been laid near Government Degree College Pampore and their team is monitoring the situation.

Earlier, a trap was also laid in Konibal village of Pampore after locals of the area spotted a leopard in the village karewas (uplands).

Range Officer Farooq appealed to residents of Tulbagh to restrict their movement and not venture to the areas where the leopard has been spotted.

“I request people not to go to these spots during morning and evening hours till the animal is captured,” he said.

