Last Surviving member of JK’s Constituent Assembly no more

Jammu: Krishan Dev Sethi, the last surviving member of J&K constituent Assembly, passed away at his Jammu residence this morning .

The 93- year-old Sethi, who was strong votary of resolution of Kashmir issue, was member of the constituent Assembly which framed the constitution of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

He also represented Nowshera Assembly segment of Jammu and Kashmir. He is survived by son (Achal Sethi, Law secretary) and a daughter.

According to family sources, his cremation will take place today at 1:00 PM at Jogi Gate, Jammu—(KNO)

