Kashmir Reader offers condolence to Moazum Mohammad

SRINAGAR:Kashmir Reader expresses its condolence to its staffer Moazum Mohammad on the demise of her aunt who passed on Thursday. It prayed for the departed soul and hoped the family would overcome this loss. Meanwhile, the management committee of Kashmir Press Club expresses grief over the demise of aunt of Moazum Mohammad, journalist and Vice President of KPC. Management prays for peace to the departed soul and extends sympathies with the bereaved family.
