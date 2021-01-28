JeM militant held in Bandipora

Srinagar: Government forces on Thursday arrested a militant of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The militant, identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Khan from Bandipora’s Panzigam area, was apprehended at a special checkpoint established by government forces following a tip-off, a police spokesman said.

“Police, along with security forces, have arrested one active terrorist of proscribed terror outfit JeM from Patushahi area of Bandipora,” he said

Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, was recovered from Khan’s possession, the spokesman said.

“Preliminary enquiry reveals that the said militant had joined militant ranks recently and was tasked to carry out subversive activities in Sopore and Bandipora towns,” he said.

The spokesman said Khan had managed to escape from a cordon and search operation in the Adipora area of Sopore while taking advantage of darkness on Tuesday.

