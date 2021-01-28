CASO in 2 Shopian villages finds no trace of militants

Shopian: The army along with paramilitary forces on Wednesday morning carried out cordon and search operation (CASO) in two villages of Shopian district, but no trace of militants was found in this brief military operation.
Both the operations according to police sources were carried out by 01 Rashtriya Rifles of army and other government forces including Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
Locals from Reban village of Shopian said that armed forces arrived in the village and carried out searches in a few households. They said the forces left the village within an hour.
A similar search operation was carried out by a joint team of armed forces at Nadimarg village of the district.
Locals from the village said that door-to-door searches were carried out in some of the households but no trace of militants was found.