Shutdown in Kashmir on Republic Day

Jawan faints at main function in Srinagar

Srinagar: A general shutdown, heightened security, and official functions of unfurling the Indian flag inside fortified venues marked Republic Day celebrations in Kashmir Valley on Tuesday.

The main event in the valley was held at the fortified Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar. Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Khan, unfurled the Indian flag and took the salute at the march past.

Outside, all the roads leading towards the venue were barricaded. So were other parts of the city including the city centre Lal Chowk, and main towns of other south and north Kashmir districts.

A security forces jawan who was part of the Republic Day parade collapsed apparently due to hypothermia at the Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium. It was reported that he collapsed while he was waiting in the lawns of the stadium for the march-past to begin. The unidentified jawan was rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatment, officials said, adding that he was discharged after his condition stabilised.

A brief cultural programme was also held after the parade, here and at other district headquarters and tehsils of the valley.

The Indian flag was hoisted on electric poles at many streets including at the Boulevard, Shalteng, and Parimpora in Srinagar. An eyewitness said that Indian Army hoisted the flags and later removed them in the evening hours.

A valley-wide shutdown was observed in all the districts. All markets and business establishments remained closed. Oil refilling stations, which come under essential services, also remained shut in most places. Observing shutdown on national holidays is a tradition that has been maintained in Kashmir for three decades to signify protest against the government.

Movement of private and public transport was also thin in all districts of the Valley.

Mobile internet services remained suspended for the day in the entire valley on Tuesday. The services were later restored in the evening. However, this year, mobile phone services were not snapped.

The day concluded without any major incident of violence or law and order situation, police said.

