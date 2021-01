Srinagar: A man who was injured in a militant attack in Soura area of Srinagar sccumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Wednesday.

Official sources said that Nadif Hanief Khan, a resident of Soura was shot and injured by militants at his residence on 01 December last year.

They said that Nadif was admitted to SKIMS hospital in Soura, where he succumbed to his injuries in the wee hours today.

They said that Police have registered case in this regard—(KNO)

