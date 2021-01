Connect on Linked in

Srinagar: Suspected militants attacked government forces on Highway at Shamsipora area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday.

A senior police officer told GNS that militants fired upon army party in which two army personnel recieved bullet wounds.

Both the troopers were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment, the officer added.

Soon after the attack whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

