One pilot dead, another critical as army chopper crashes

Jammu: An army helicopter crashed this evening in Lakhanpur area of Kathua district of Jammu region in which two pilots were seriously injured.
One of the pilots died in the hospital, an official told a local news agency.
He said that a Dhruv helicopter that was on routine patrolling crashed inside an army establishment near Basoli Morh of Lakhanpur.
Two pilots on board suffered serious injuries and were shifted to hospital for treatment, but one among them died in the hospital.
He said that the helicopter was damaged completely. The pilot and the co-pilot ejected in the nick of time but unfortunately one of the pilots died in hospital.
—KNT