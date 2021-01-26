No Covid patient in any jail of JK: DGP Prisons

Jammu: DGP Prisons VK Singh on Monday said during a cultural programme organised at District Jail Jammu that at present there is no Covid-19 patient in any jail in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that a total of 539 inmates across various jails were infected by Covid-19 but all of them recovered except two who succumbed due to co-morbidities.

The cultural programme was held on the eve of Republic Day and was presented by the inmates at District Jail Jammu, Amphalla. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was the Chief Guest.

During the programme various patriotic songs, Bollywood classics and numbers were presented by the inmates. The programme was conducted while observing necessary Covid-19 SOP/protocol.

Superintendent, District Jail Jammu, Mirza Saleem Beig in his welcome address underlined various steps taken by the Prisons Department for welfare of prisoners and improving prison administration. He said that the prisons administration was committed to providing better correctional programmes to the inmates which include educational/ vocational training programmes, awareness programmes and recreational activities.

DGP Prisons VK Singh in his address expressed his profound gratitude to the Chief Guest for making this historic visit to the DJ Jammu and for inspiring the inmates towards reformation.

He highlighted that the department was working towards making jails more tech savvy by the introduction of video conferencing facility for trial/ remand purpose, e-mulaqat facility and Prison Inmate Calling System, besides establishment of modern interview rooms in jails.

He said that cognitive behavioural therapy was taken up for insomnia affected inmates at District Jail Jammu (61) and Central Jail Jammu, Kot Bhalwal (74). He also informed that since March 2020, 3,180 inmates had been released on bail by Hon’ble Courts and 41 inmates released on parole in pursuance of decisions taken by the High Powered Committee constituted in view of Covid-19.

The Lieutenant Governor in his address appreciated the efforts made by the prison authorities for welfare of prisoners and initiatives taken during the Covid-19 pandemic. He encouraged the inmates to utilise their time in prisons by acquiring skills so as to be able to contribute as responsible citizens after their release. He lauded the inmates who performed during the function and complimented the trainers and staff of the Prisons Department for their efforts. The Hon’ble LG stressed that the prison administration should strive to propagate Mahatma Gandhi’s messages of satyagraha and ahimsa.

A portrait of Mahatma Gandhi made by an inmate of District Jail Baramulla, Tariq Ahmad, was presented to the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor by the DGP Prisons.

Agencies

