National Girl Child day celebrated at Bandipora

BANDIPORA: To sensitize masses regarding the importance of girl child, a daylong awareness programme as part of National BBBP Week celebrations was organised at Conference Hall, Mini Secretariat, here to celebrate National Girl Child Day.

The programme was organised by District Administration as per District Action Plan of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP).

The programme was attended by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad, Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Coordinator BBBP, District Social Welfare Officer, District Officers, Coordinator & Members of Women’s Committee, BBBP, Girl students from various educational institutions of the district, female employees of various departments.

On the occasion, the DC said that the female folk must realise their importance and role in society. He said, the girls who have achieved success in various fields of life must act as ambassadors to guide other girls to utilise their potential in a proper way.

He said girls are important stakeholders of society and it is our collective responsibility to take care of girl child for the empowerment of women. He also felicitated the achievers of Top-15 Best Paintings and announced a cash prize of Rs. 2000 to each of the 15 achievers.

While speaking on the occasion the ADC Bandipora Zahoor Ahmad Mir highlighted the objectives of the programme and said we must encourage girls for socio, economic and political development of society.

While highlighting the activities of the administration under BBBP, he said several awareness programmes were held this year besides distributing pamphlets and holding several activities to sensitize the people about gender equality.

Coordinator, Women’s Committee, BBBP, Dr Nuzhat Wali was moderator and anchor of the programme besides Speakers including spoke about female foeticide, journey of Girl Education-challenges, impediments and social impact.

