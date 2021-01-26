Functioning of Seed Multiplication Farms reviewed at Directorate of Agriculture Kashmir

SRINAGAR: For on-spot assessment of different activities of Seed Multiplication Farms of Kashmir, Director Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal convened a meeting of officers here at Directorate of Agriculture Kashmir.

Director emphasized that the seed is the basic and crucial input for attaining reliable growth in agriculture production and the benefits of the improved seeds shall be fully utilized with the production and distribution of true to type seeds among the farmers. The introduction of new technology must be imbibed in the agricultural farms for crop production, propagation and multiplication and needs to be taken on priority, Director said.

On the occasion, Director Agriculture stressed upon the officers for ensuring quality planting material and creating an effective and sustainable system of supply of high quality seeds for the development of agriculture in the union territory of J&K.

Chowdhary said that one of the biggest challenges is ensuring a wider distribution of quality seed. He said department is working on a roadmap to ensure timely and enough supply of quality seeds to individual farmers to achieve desirable results.

Director Agriculture impressed upon the officers associated with the Seed Multiplication Farms that all the efforts should be made to maximise the production and productivity of the farm, so that more and more farmers could have access to the quality seeds of different crops at affordable prices.

Director stressed upon the officers to conduct regular training programs among the farmers in order to sensitise them with the latest technologies adopted across the globe.

Besides other officers of the department Joint Director Agriculture Inputs /Marketing / PHM Kashmir Amir Ud Din Andrabi, Joint Director Agriculture Farm Spices and Medicinal Plants, Procurement Mandis Kashmir Kaunsar Parveen, Agrostologist Hafizullah Khuroo, Seed Production Officer Kashmir Manzoor Ahmad Shah, Potato Development Officer Waheed Ur Rehman, Manager Seed Multiplication Farm Padgampora Sartaj Ahmad Shah, Assistant Agrostologist Mujtaba Yahya also participated.

