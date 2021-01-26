DC Sgr launches ‘Covid-19 Safe School Programme’

SRINAGAR: In the wake of opening of schools in Srinagar after closure due to Covid-19 pandemic followed by winter vacations, the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary on Monday launched a comprehensive ‘Covid-19 Safe School Programme’ here at Banquet Hall.

The programme was organized by District Disaster Management Authority, Srinagar in joint collaboration with Community Medicine, GMC, Srinagar and School Education Department.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Shahid Iqbal said that the programme is an initiative to ensure safety of all children and School teachers, besides starting school activities. He said the programme is aimed at developing complete SOPs on School Safety including Covid-19 infections; prevention and control, safe re-opening of schools, school safety and mid-day meals.

He said Covid-19 pandemic forced school closures in March 2020 and this programme is providing an opportunity for revisiting the school safety programme from a Covid-19 perspective.

Dr Shahid urged upon the teachers to come up with innovative measures to ensure safe re-opening of schools and assured all possible support from the district administration in this regard.

He said as part of this programme, all Head of Institutions (HOIs) of Srinagar Schools will be trained on School Safety, re-opening measures, conducting safety audits besides IEC material on school safety will be displayed in all schools.

On the occasion, HoD Community Medicine Dr Saleem briefed the meeting about the precautions to be taken for reopening of schools. He said it is the duty of one and all to ensure that all children are safe whether in school or out of school.

He said, therefore, even though schools are closed, it is our priority to ensure that children are safe wherever they are and we are ensuring their mental health by psycho-social support.

Earlier, a detailed PowerPoint presentation was presented by Dr Rabani regarding SoPs and safety measures to be followed while reopening schools.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Dr. Mohammad Hanief Balkhi, Chief Education Officer, Srinagar, Chief Planning Officer, Zonal Education Officers, Srinagar based Teachers and other concerned participated in the daylong programme.

