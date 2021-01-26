Another day of no Covid death

Srinagar: No Covid-19 related death was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir during the past 24 hours up to Monday evening, officials said.
They said the number of fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours was 64, of which 39 were from Kashmir division and 25 from Jammu division.
Srinagar reported 22 new cases while Jammu district reported 23 new cases. Kulgam and Bandipora reported zero, Anantnag 1, Shopian 1, Ganderbal 3, Budgam 1, Baramulla 1, Pulwama 7, and Kupwara 3.
In Jammu division, seven districts of Kishtwar, Reasi, Kathua , Samba, Rajouri, Doda, and Poonch reported zero cases. Udhampur and Ramban reported 1 case each.
A total of 1,929 Covid-19 patients have died in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Of these deaths, 1,210 have been in Kashmir division and 719 in Jammu division.
Officials said that 83 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 66 from Kashmir and 17 from Jammu division.
J&K currently has 1,084 active cases, of which 672 are from Kashmir and 412 from Jammu division.
