74 new COVID-19 cases in J&K

Srinagar: Twenty-five travelers were among 74 more novel coronavirus cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir while one death due to the virus took place in the last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

Among the fresh cases, the officials said that 23 from Jammu Division and 51 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 124157.

Giving district wise details, Srinagar reported 37 cases, Baramulla 3, Budgam 2, Pulwama 3, Kupwara 1, Anantnag 2, Bandipora 0, Ganderbal 1, Kulgam 1, Shopian 1, Jammu 20, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 0, Doda 0, Kathua 0, Samba 0, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 1, Ramban 0 and Reasi 1.

There was one death report due to the virus after two days and the victim was a resident of Srinagar, taking the fatality count to 1930—1210 in Valley and 719 in Jammu division.GNS

