Ladakh records 12 fresh COVID-19 cases

Leh: Twelve more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, pushing the infection tally to 9,687 in the Union Territory, officials said on Monday.

All the new cases were detected in Leh on Sunday, they said.

Ladakh has so far recorded 129 COVID19-related deaths — 85 in Leh and 44 in Kargil.

Nine more patients have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, according to the officials.

All the nine patients who were cured after successful treatment are residents of Leh, bringing down the active cases in the district to 61, they said, adding that there are only four active cases in Kargil district.

