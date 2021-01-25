73 new cases, no Covid death in J&K

Srinagar: No Covid-19 related death was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir during the past 24 hours up to Sunday evening, officials said.
They said the number of fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours was 73, of which 42 were from Kashmir division and 31 from Jammu division.
Srinagar reported 13 new cases while Jammu district reported 29 new cases. Kulgam reported zero, Anantnag 5, Shopian 2, Ganderbal 5, Bandipora 2, Budgam 7, Baramulla 3, Pulwama 3, and Kupwara 2.
In Jammu division, seven districts of Kishtwar, Reasi, Ramban, Samba, Rajouri, Doda, and Poonch reported zero cases. Udhampur and Kathua reported 1 case each.
A total of 1,929 Covid-19 patients have died in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Of these deaths, 1,210 have been in Kashmir division and 719 in Jammu division.
Officials said that 73 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 43 from Kashmir and 30 from Jammu division.
J&K currently has 1,103 active cases, of which 699 are from Kashmir and 404 from Jammu division.
