Two Kupwara youth found dead in stranded vehicle on Sgr—Jmu national highway

Banihal: Bodies of two youth belonging to Kupwara district in north Kashmir were recovered from a vehicle in Banihal area of Ramban on Sunday afternoon, who apparently have died of severe cold (Hypothermia), officials said here.

Official sources said that the duo was on way to Jammu from Kupwara were found dead inside an Auto mobile vehicle bearing registration number (JKO9B-7358) today afternoon.

They identified the duo as Shabir Ahmed Mir son of Abdul Rashid Mir and Majid Gulzar Mir son of Mohammed Gulzar Mir- both rsidents of Kralpora village of Kupwara.

Block medical officer Banihal, Dr Rabia Khan told KNO that both were declared dead on arrival at the hospital and they apparently have died of extreme cold (Hypothermia).

Meanwhile, stranded drivers along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway also staged a protest, accusing the authorities of delaying the opening of the road, which according to them led to the death of the duo due to severe cold.

