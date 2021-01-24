One Covid death in J&K, of Kupwara resident

All districts except Jammu report zero new cases in Jammu division
Srinagar: One Covid-19 related death was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir during the past 24 hours up to Saturday evening, the deceased a resident of Kupwara district.
The number of fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours was 94, of which 65 were from Kashmir division and 29 from Jammu division.
Srinagar reported 38 new cases while Jammu district reported 29 new cases. Kulgam reported 1, Anantnag 8, Shopian 3, Ganderbal 4, Bandipora zero, Budgam 6, Baramulla 3, Pulwama zero, and Kupwara 2.
In Jammu division, all districts except Jammu – Kathua, Kishtwar, Reasi, Ramban, and Samba, Udhampur Rajouri, Doda, and Poonch – reported zero cases.
A total of 1,929 Covid-19 patients have died in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Of these deaths, 1,210 have been in Kashmir division and 719 in Jammu division.
Officials said that 88 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 65 from Kashmir and 23 from Jammu division.
J&K currently has 1,103 active cases, of which 700 are from Kashmir and 400 from Jammu division.