4G ban extended till Feb 6

SRINAGAR: An order issued by the JK Home Department signed by Principal Secretary Shaleen Kabra on Friday extended the ban on 4G internet in Jammu and Kashmir, except in the districts of Ganderbal and Udhampur, till February 6.
The order mentions the main reason for the suspension of telecom services as militancy aided and abetted from across the border and apprehensions of dissemination of inflammatory and seditious propaganda that could have a direct bearing on public order.
Mobile internet services were suspended in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019 , in view of security concerns in the region after Article 370 was abrogated by GoI, which only allowed low speed internet in January last year.
