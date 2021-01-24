1-2 feet of snowfall in Shopian

Shopian: Another spell of moderate to heavy snowfall in Shopian again paralysed normal life in this south Kashmir district. Traffic movement as well as water and electricity supply was affected in the district where last fortnight’s snow was yet to be cleared at many places.
Though snow clearance machines were put on the job, by Saturday evening most of the link and other major roads were yet to be cleared of snow.
In lower areas, about 1.5 feet snow was recorded while it was more than 2 feet in the upper reaches. Public transport was off the roads due to the slippery road conditions.
Electricity services in the district were restored after a few hours and water supply services had also been restored in most of the areas.
Assistant Executive Engineer, Mechanical Engineering department, Fayaz Ahmad told Kashmir Reader that the continuous snowfall disrupted the snow clearance operations. “We will clear all the roads by midnight. This time we are going to continue snow clearance during night and this job will be concluded by 12am,” he said.
