SDM Uri, PSOs survive miraculous escape

Uri:The sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Uri, his PSOs had a miraculous escape on Saturday after his vehicle was crossing the 72 milestone strech on Srinagar-Muzaffrabad road in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

According to reports, SDM Uri Reyaz Ahmad Malik along with his PSOs was on way to Boniyar in his official Scorpio vehicle bearing registration number JKO5H 2000 when a shooting stone came down from the mountain.

“The SDM was in the vehicle at the time of the incident,” said an official.

SDM Uri confirmed to news agency GNS the incident and said he is safe. “I advise people not to travel unnecessarily on the route,” he said.

