Jammu-Srinagar highway to remain closed tomorrow

Srinagar: Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with the outside world, shall remain closed tomorrow (Sunday), officials said on Saturday.

“On January 25, no vehicular movement shall be allowed on Jammu-Srinagar highway from either side in view of the shooting stones and mudslides at several places on the thoroughfare and snow accumulation around the Jawahar Tunnel and inclement weather prediction issued by MeT department,” a traffic official said.

The strategic thoroughfare was closed for traffic earlier on Saturday following fresh snowfall on either side of the 2.5 kilometer Jawahar Tunnel.

Traffic authorities were heard making announcement, requesting the drivers to return back and “not led people astray.”

“It is my humble request to please return as there are no chances of traffic resuming today.The vehicles which have passed Nagrota are stranded in Chinani, Ramban, Batote and Nasri,” DTI Nagrota, Inspector Rakesh Kumar, was heard making announcement through public address system fitted in the traffic department vehicle, “Please don’t take any risk.

There are chances of (land and snow) slides and as such return home. Whenever highway reopens, there would be traffic from Srinagar to Jammu.” (GNS)

