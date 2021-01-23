Brief exchange of mortar shells causes scare in Karnah

Baramulla: The armies of India and Pakistan fired mortar shells at each other in Karnah sector of frontier district Kupwara on Friday. Fortunately, there was no loss of life or injury, locals said.
The firing of “a few mortar shells” took place at about 9:30 am near Batpora village, locals said. They said that people in Batpora ran for safety as soon as the shelling began. However, as the guns fell silent soon, normal life resumed in the area after a few hours.
Fayaz Ahmad, a local resident, said that after a few mortar shells, the guns fell silent and since then there is complete lull in the area. He said that no one was hurt nor was there any property loss due to the shelling.
It was the first cross-LoC firing in the sector this year. Last year scores of people including army men and civilians lost their lives in cross-LoC firing in the sector.