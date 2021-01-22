Srinagar reports most new Covid cases in J&K

Total 117 new cases, one fatality from Jammu district
Srinagar: One Covid-19 related death was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir during the past 24 hours up to Thursday evening. The deceased was a resident of Jammu district.
The number of fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours was 117, of which 75 were from Kashmir division and 42 from Jammu division.
Srinagar reported 46 new cases while Jammu district reported 33 new cases. Kulgam reported 1, Anantnag 3, Shopian 3, Ganderbal 3, Bandipora 1, Budgam 4, Baramulla 2, Pulwama 8 and Kupwara 4.
In Jammu division, the six districts of Rajouri, Doda, Reasi, Ramban, Poonch, and Samba reported zero new cases, while Kathua reported 3, Kishtwar 1, and Udhampur 5.
A total of 1,924 Covid-19 patients have died in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Of these deaths, 1,207 have been in Kashmir division and 717 in Jammu division.
Officials said that 104 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 65 from Kashmir and 39 from Jammu division.
J&K currently has 1,111 active cases, of which 724 are from Kashmir and 387 from Jammu division.