India’s top-notch businessman, Anil Amabani arrives Srinagar

Srinagar: : A top-notch businessman of India, Anil Dhirubhai Ambani arrived in Srinagar, reliable sources informed the new agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO)

Sources said that the Chairman of Reliance Group, arrived at Srinagar Airport at around 03:30 PM along with his family.

They added that Ambani would straightly drive towards the world famous-ski resort, Gulmarg.

Unconfirmed reports said that Ambani will be meeting the top officials of the administration at Gulmarg.

The officials from the tourism department would likely meet the visiting businessman.

