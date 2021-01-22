Grenade attack on police party in Kishtwar, no casualty reported

Jammu: Unknown persons on Friday hurled a grenade at a police party in Dadpeth area of Kishtwar.

Official sources said that there was no loss of life or injury reported in the incident even as the entire area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. It is after a very long time that any such incident has been reported in the district.

Confirming the throwing of the hand grenade on the police party, SSP Kishtwar Dr Harmit Singh Metha told GNS that investigations have been started in this regard.

“The area has been cordoned off and searches are underway. Further investigations are going on,” he added.

