Srinagar: : A paramelatary CRPF trooper died of cardiac arrest at SMHS hospital here, officials said on Friday.

They said that the trooper of 49 Batallion, Kajol Kumar Saha, was admitted to the hospital after suffering heart attack.

Confirming the death, a police officer told GNS that the body of 51-year-old trooper will be sent to hometown in West Bengal.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print