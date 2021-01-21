Valley still in deep freeze at night

Traffic from Qazigund towards Jammu on highway today

Srinagar: Intense cold conditions continued to prevail in Kashmir valley, the the minimum temperatures staying several notches below normal. Srinagar city recorded a low of minus 6.0 degree Celsius on Wednesday, slightly up from minus 7.0 degree Celsius on the previous night.

Due to the freezing temperatures, water bodies across Kashmir valley including the famous Dal Lake have remained frozen, while the roads in the early mornings wear a frozen look, leaving motorists to deal with the layer of ice on the roads. However, sunshine has been greeting people in the forenoon, bringing relief from the freezing night temperatures.

Other parts of Kashmir valley continue to remain under the freezing conditions with the mercury settling at a low of minus 8.7 degree Celsius in Qazigund of south Kashmir making, which remained the coldest place in Kashmir. On the previous night, Qazigund had recorded minus 8.6 degree Celsius.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 8.3 degree Celsius, against minus 8.4 degree Celsius on the previous night. Its neighbouring Kokernag recorded minus 7.9 degree Celsius, against minus 7.4 degree Celsius on the earlier night.

Against minus 6.2 degree Celsius on the previous night, the ski-resort Gulmarg recorded minus 6.5 degree Celsius. The mercury in Kupwara of north Kashmir settling higher compared to elsewhere in the valley, recording a low of minus 5.8 degree Celsius on Tuesday night against minus 5.7 degree Celsius on the previous night.

The Ladakh region is in the grip of extreme freezing temperatures with Leh recording minus 13.1 degree Celsius against minus 12.0 degree Celsius on the previous night while Kargil recorded a low of minus 19.2 degree Celsius, against minus 19.0 degree Celsius on the earlier night.

Weather officials have forecast light to moderate snowfall along with rainfall from 23rd January for a period of two days.

One-way traffic will ply from Srinagar towards Jammu on Thursday, the traffic department said.

Light Motor Vehicles shall be allowed from 10 AM in the morning till 1 PM in the afternoon from Qazigund towards Jammu. Heavy Motor Vehicles shall also be allowed from Qazigund towards Jammu, without any timing mentioned for their movement.

