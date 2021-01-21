Parliamentary panel arrives in Valley on 3-day visit

SRINAGAR: The Department related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture arrived Wednesday on a three day visit to Kashmir.

The committee is scheduled to meet various stakeholders to have an appraisal of the issues pertaining to these sectors.

The committee, headed by Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh T G Venkatesh shall hold a meeting with concerned stakeholders on issues related to Road, Travel and Hospitality sectors on the day of visit.

They shall also hold a meeting with the officials of Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways, NHAI along with representatives of J&K government on, ‘Role of highways in Nation building’ with reference to the status of National highways/ State highways in J&K.

The members of the committee will also hold a meeting with the officials of the department of culture and tourism and Archaeological Survey of India, along with representatives of the UT Govt of Jammu and Kashmir, with focus on, ‘promotion and preservation of archaeological sites and artefacts in J&K’.

The delegation shall have an on the spot assessment of the tourism facilities/ amenities available at Gulmarg. They will hold a meeting with the officials of the Ministry of Tourism, along with representatives of the UT Govt of Jammu and Kashmir and J&K Police, Institute of Hotel Management Srinagar, Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering, Gulmarg and various stakeholders of Tourism.

The visiting committee members shall hold a meeting with the officials of Ministries of Civil Aviation, Home affairs, Railways, Tourism, Road Transport and Highways and NHAI on safety and connectivity aspects in the respective sectors.

