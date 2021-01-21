J&K Bank ATM guard killed in Nanak Nagar Jammu

Jammu: A security guard of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, guarding ATM at sector 13 in Nanak Nagar locality of Jammu City was killed on Thursday evening.

Locals from Nanak Nagar’s sector 13 informed that a security guard of J&K Bank was found lying dead inside the guard room at ATM at around 10 PM.

“There is blood all around inside the guard room and the area where ATM is placed. The ATM has been seized while forensic teams have been called in,” police officials said.

They said the body of security guard is inside the ATM room and spot investigation is going on but it prima facia seem a case of murder.

Senior officers of police have also rushed to the spot.(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print