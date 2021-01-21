DMTF approves establishment of mineral checkposts around Srinagar to curb illegal mining

SRINAGAR: The District Mineral Task Force (DMTF) Srinagar has approved establishment of mineral checkposts to curb illegal mining and transportation, illegal constructions and filling of water bodies in and around the city.

The mineral checkposts to be established within two months time will also have CCTV cameras installed for monitoring.

The DMTF meeting chaired by District Magistrate Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary approved allocation of land for establishment of checkposts at Khushipora Shalteng, Mujgund, Bhagwanpora Noorbagh, Lasjan, K P Bagh and Padshahi Bagh and directed the concerned departments including Revenue, SMC and Planning to issue necessary permissions within a week.

The meeting was informed that all the mineral checkposts which will be established will be connected with the Integrated Command and Control Centre coming up at Bemina. It was informed that the checkposts will be constructed at an approved cost of Rs 90 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion the District Magistrate emphasised strict vigilance against filling of water bodies, illegal mining, land-filling, land conversions and other aspects which have severely affect the watershed and balance of nature making the area prone to water logging, flood and other issues.

He directed the District Mineral Officer Srinagar to fast-track the construction as the relevant codal formalities have already been completed.

The DMTF also took note of two check posts completed at Zewan and Daktang areas. Pre-fabricated fire-resistant check posts will be constructed at all the approved locations to check illegal mining and unauthorised constructions.

During the meeting, the District Mineral Officer Srinagar and Member Secretary DMTF, Altaf Rasool, presented a resume of activities initiated in the sectors of drinking water, education, social welfare, plantation and others. The DMTF appreciated the efforts of the DMO for various steps taken in management of welfare schemes.

Joint Commissioner SMC Syed Qasim, Joint Director Planning Mohammad Yaseen Lone, Superintendent of Police, General Manager DIC, Assistant Commissioner Development, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers and other members of DMTF attended the meeting.

Meanwhile the Srinagar administration is considering various identified locations around the city for installation of CCTVs to curb illegal transportation of material for unauthorised constructions in the city.

