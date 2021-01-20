Kashmir’s fearless editor who was jailed for his work passes away

KPC, KEG describe his death loss to institution of journalism

Srinagar: Veteran editor and owner of Urdu daily ‘Wadi-ki-Awaz’ Ghulam Nabi Shaida on Tuesday passed away at his residence in Srinagar after a brief illness. He was in his 70s.

He breathed his last on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at his Rawalpora residence in Srinagar. He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Pulwama’s Goripora village.

Known for his uncompromising qualities, he served a jail term in his lifetime in the 1980s for his journalistic work.

Kashmir Editors Guild described Shaida as a fearless and an upright journalist who would always be unbiased in his work as a journalist.

“Shaida sahib faced multiple challenges during his career as a journalist and he was even jailed for his work during the early eighties It was due to his tireless efforts that Shaida Sahib managed to carve out a niche for himself and his publication ‘Wadi Ki Awaaz’,” it said in a statement.

The death of the veteran editor is a huge loss for the institution of journalism in Jammu and Kashmir, it added.

“He will always be remembered for upholding the values and ethics of Journalism amid the challenging situation,” said the editors body while expressing grief over his demise.

Kashmir Press Club management while expressing solidarity with the bereaved described the deceased editor as brave and upright. “Shaida sahib faced hardships and multiple challenges for his journalistic work. He was jailed for his work in the ‘80s.

“His passing away is a loss to the institution of journalism. The management committee at KPC joins his colleagues and journalist fraternity to remember Shaida sahib for his honesty and holding to professional demands amid challenging situation,” it said in a statement.

