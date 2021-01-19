Why we wear the Hijab

Hijab is an Arabic word which directly translates to “barrier”. Many would recognise the word to mean the headscarf worn by Muslim women out of religious faith. We wear the Hijab to keep ourselves pure and it reflects our true faith in our Islam and in our ultimate creator. Wearing Hijab never makes us uncomfortable; rather, not wearing it does. Not only it keeps us away from evils but it also helps us in numerous ways physically, mentally, and socially. I am not writing it out of religious feeling but I have done a lot of research on it and here are some practical uses of wearing the Hijab:

Hijab protects a women’s dignity. If a woman is not covered properly, men tend to enjoy themselves by looking at the prominences and specific body parts of women. Keeping the Hijab protects women from any harassment because their body is covered by the veil.

Hijab reinforces purity and chastity in women. The Hijab reminds them and others of the purity and chastity of Muslim women. Another benefit of the veil is that it shows that women are protected against all evil and temptations.

Hijab acts as a symbol of commitment. Another benefit of Hijab is that it acts as a symbol of women’s commitment to a man. No one else has the right to seek pleasure of them because they are solely affiliated with their spouse.

Hijab improves women’s self esteem. Women’s self-esteem is measured according to how well they are covered. Hijab thus raises and maintains female dignity.

Hijab improves women’s health. When the body is covered with Hijab, it is protected against contamination and other possible damage.

In every religious book the importance of Hijab is mentioned. I will start with my religious book, the Quran. In chapter 24, verse 31, Allah says, “Say to the believing men and women that they restrain their looks….That is purer for them. Surely Allah is well-aware of what to do.” Continuing the point to the next verse (chapter 24, verse 32), Allah addresses the believing women: “And Say to the believing women that they restrain their eyes and guard their private parts, and they display not their beauty and embellishments except that which is apparent thereof, and they draw their head-covers over their bosoms, and they display not their beauty or their embellishment thereof save to their beauty as they conceal is noticed. And turn you to Allah all together, O believers that you may succeed.”

Describing the state of world in the latter days, which are called Kalyug [dark-age] in the Holy Bhagwad Gita, Maharishi Vyas explains, “Women, with uncovered faces, will walk about in the bazaars like prostitutes.” Doesn’t that clearly mean that even Hindu religion supports the veil concept? The covering of head is not a concept that is unique to Islam, it is found in the Bible as well. The Bible taught the wearing of veil long before Islam. In the Old Testament we read: “When Re-bek’ah lifted up her eyes, and when she saw Isaac, she alighted off the camel. She said unto the servant, ‘What man is this that walked in the field to meet us?’ And the servant had said, ‘It is my master’. Therefore she took a veil and covered herself.” [Genesis: 24:64-65]. In the New Testament we read: “But every woman that prayed or prophesied with her head uncovered dishonoured her head: for that is even all one as if she were shaven. For if the woman be not covered, let her also be shorn: but if it be a shame for a woman to be shorn or shaven, let her be covered.” [Corinthians: 11:5-6]

Whenever a Christian imagines Mother Mary, she is always a lady in Hijab. However, there are certain Christian women who desire to dress up with the least possible cloth today. Even if they wear a good measure, they will make sure that it is all very revealing. Don’t they fear that Mother Mary may actually hate them for their extremely vulgar dressing sense? And can’t they understand that if we do something that is not permitted by laws of our lord, we will be punished?

Even though we know the importance of Hijab it’s such a shame that women have become so much advanced that they have erased the thought of Hijab from their minds. We are women and there is a well-known quote that “there is nothing more powerful in this world than the sun, the moon, and the women who knows her worth”. So we should realise our value and also the value of covering ourselves properly, for only then can we be successful in this life and after death. Remember, diamonds are not sold on the streets. The respect that we are searching in the eyes of others, it lies only within ours. Wearing Hijab is not our responsibility but a deep part of our faith.

