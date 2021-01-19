Gujarat: Truck crushes 15 workers from Rajasthan to death

Surat: Fifteen migrant labourers from

Rajasthan sleeping by the roadside in Gujarat’s Surat district

died on Tuesday after a truck ran over them, police said.

The tragedy took place near Kosamba village, around 60

km from Surat, police said. The truck driver, who apparently

lost control over the vehicle after hitting a sugarcane laden

tractor, has been detained.

The truck ran over the migrant construction workers on

the Kim-Mandvi road shortly after midnight, Surat SP Usha Rada

said.

The truck driver lost control over his vehicle after

dashing against the tractor and veered off the road onto the

pavement where the workers were sleeping, she said.

“The truck was on its way to Mandvi from Kim. The

driver lost control of the vehicle after it hit sugarcane

hanging out of the tractor trolley coming from the opposite

direction.

“The truck’s front window pane shattered on impact,

which blocked the driver’s vision. The truck then veered off

the road and crashed into the sleeping labourers,” she said.

Three workers injured in the tragedy are being treated

in a nearby hospital, the police official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that ex-gratia

of Rs two lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund

would be given to the next of kin of each person killed in the

accident and Rs 50,000 would be given to each injured.

“The loss of lives due to a truck accident in Surat is

tragic. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying

that the injured recover at the earliest,” the PMO tweeted,

quoting Modi.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print