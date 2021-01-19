32nd National Road Safety month kick started in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: To build awareness about road safety and reduce road accidents, a month-long 32nd National Road Safety, 2021 awareness drive themed ‘Sadak Surakhsha Jeevan Raksha’ was today launched across all the districts of Kashmir.

The month long programme that commenced today is scheduled to culminate on February 17.

On the occasion, IGP Kashmir Zone,Vijay Kumar flagged off a Bike Rally on Road Safety Awareness from Traffic Police Office Polo View Srinagar, which passed through Abdullah Bridge, Via Convent School, L.D Hospital, Sheergari to JehangirChowk, Dalgate, R.M. Bagh and culminated back at Polo View.

The rally was organised by Traffic Police City Srinagar with an aim to create awareness among people to discourage and prevent underage youth from driving, besides making others to abide Traffic rules and signages while driving. The message was delivered via PA system and placards and through rally shows.

Speaking on the occasion, IGP Kashmir appreciated the effort put in to emphasize on the safety and awareness in this regard. He said that the safety of the riders and passerby is the prime concern and need of the hour.

He expressed concern over the rising rate of accidents and said that the Traffic department is committed to work towards reducing such incidents and appreciated the role played by its men on ground, youth and media.

Among others, SSP Srinagar, Dr Haseeb Mughal, SSP Traffic City Srinagar, Javid Ahmad Koul, SP East Sheema Nabi Qasba, ASP Traffic City Dr Zahoor Ahmad, Dy SP Traffic City West Gh. Hassan, Dy. SP Traffic City North, Imtiyaz Ahmad and Dy. SP Traffic City South Sheikh Aadil besides other officers and officials from Traffic City Srinagar and District Police Srinagar attended the inaugural function.

At Budgam: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza, who is also Chairman, District Regional Transport Authority today kick started a month long road safety programme during an impressive ceremony here.

The Chairman DRTA, on the occasion urged the general public to follow all precautions, preventions and safety measures while executing any journey or during driving.

He said the aim of celebrating this month is to aware masses, to focus on imparting instructions to all drivers plying passenger/ commercial or self vehicles including two wheeler drivers to follow all precautions while driving to avoid road fatalities/accidents a

Later a rally participated by Drivers/ Pillion riders, conductors and large gathering of common people was taken out from District Headquarters to ARTO office through main road carrying placards/ Banners depicting and demonstrating all precautionary signs and measures relating to road safety.

Among others, SSP Budgam, Amod Ashok Nagpure, CMO, Dr. Tajamul Hussain, ARTO were present, besides the event was also attended by a large gathering of Drivers, Transporters including officers/ officials of the Motor Vehicle Department.

At Ganderbal: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal flagged- off an awareness rally from Mini Secretariat Ganderbal with an aim to sensitize people about the importance of following traffic rules to prevent road accidents.

The DC on the occasion said that the aim of celebrating the month is to sensitize the people especially the drivers about road safety so that people drive sensibly on roads and follow traffic norms so that accidents are minimized.

It was informed that to stimulate community involvement in promoting road safety awareness and to disseminate information about traffic rules awareness camps, medical camps for drivers, awareness rallies, Painting and slogan making competition will be organised during the month-long program.

Besides, recent amendments in the Motor Vehicles Act will be highlighted through various seminars, workshops and events to promote a culture of road safety among the users.

Among others, SSP Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal, ADC Ganderbal, Farooq Ahmed Baba, President Municipal Council Ganderbal and ARTO Ganderbal were present on the occasion.

At Pulwama: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Pulwama, Dr Raghav Langer today inaugurated Road Safety month by flagging off a Car Rally at the new bus stand Pulwama.

Speaking on the occasion, DDC welcomed all participants for attending the programme and said the aim of programme is to sensitize the people about traffic rules. He stressed upon the participants to obey the traffic rules and regulations and become the ambassadors for spreading the slogan of road safety to save precious lives.

Meanwhile, ARTO Pulwama informed the gathering about the series of month long events including painting competitions, road shows and awareness camps etc scheduled to be held in the district in connection with the celebration of Road Safety month.

Among others EO Municipal council Pulwama, Inspectors of the Motor Vehicle Department and drivers besides other people were present on the occasion.

At Baramulla: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo today flagged off a rally of vehicles from Dak Bungalow to formally kick-start the month long Road safety programme.

On the occasion, DC administered a pledge taken by the driver fraternity wherein they affirmed that they shall obey the traffic rules and regulations for averting losses to human lives and property.

Speaking on the occasion, DC highlighted the objectives of observing the road safety programme and said that strict adherence of traffic rules is vital to avert any kind of loss that is occurring by violating such rules.

Meanwhile, Assistant Regional Transport Officer Baramulla highlighted the aim and objectives of the programme and said that, during the period, several activities shall be carried out of varied nature shall be organised which aims to educate different stakeholders about the relevant rules and regulations.

At Bandipora: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad inaugurated the Road Safety Month by flagging off a car rally from Mini secretariat to Bandipora Town Square, here.

Scores of Sumo drivers carrying placards with slogans appealing people to follow road safety measures to avoid accidents participated in the car rally to create awareness about road rules.

On the occasion DC Bandipora said that the aim of the programme is to inculcate traffic awareness among motorists, commuters, pedestrians including college and school goers and to make them aware about safety measures to be taken while on road.

It was informed that during this period several activities including rallies, awareness camps, seminars, debates, painting competitions and other related programs will be organised across the district

ARTO Bandipora Mohammad Suhaib, Deputy Education Officer Bandipora, GM Sheikh, DySP (DR) Bandipora, and other district officers were present on the occasion.

At Kulgam: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat today said that enforcement of traffic regulations and awareness regarding road safety measures is a prerequisite for preventing fatal road accidents.

He made these comments while inaugurating a rally of students from ARTO Office Kulgam to Chattabal crossing on the occasion of celebration of National Road Safety Month 2021 being observed from January 18 to February 17, 2021.

Addressing the gathering, DC said that during the month long celebration a calendar of activities including symposium, debates, essay competition, quizzes, panel discussion, medical camps for commercial drivers, seminars, walkathons, poster-making competitions etc will be organised.

The Assistant Regional Transport Officer said that the main objective of observing this National Road Safety Month is to spread road safety awareness among general masses to reduce the scale of fatal road accidents.

Among others Additional SP, DySP HQ, CEO, members from civil society, NGO, transport union etc were present on the occasion.

At Kupwara: Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Kupwara, Nazir Ahmad Lone flagged off a Vehicle Rally carrying slogans highlighting traffic rules to observe Road Safety Month here.

The ADC appealed to the drivers to adhere to traffic rules while driving for their own and others’ safety. He said that the objective of conducting the awareness programme is to highlight the role and responsibilities of the drivers for safe driving.

Meanwhile, an awareness programme about Road Safety was organized by the Motor Vehicles Department Kupwara in which a large number of passenger vehicle drivers participated.

On the occasion, several experts provided thorough awareness to the drivers about maintaining safety while driving on the road and urged them to always carry on valid documents.

At Shopian: To stimulate community involvement in promoting National road safety awareness and to disseminate information about traffic rules Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Shopian, Muzam Ali flagged off a transport rally from here to celebrate the Road Safety month.

The ARTO on the occasion emphasized on the importance of road safety and need to disseminate the information about safety among the public and motor vehicle users especially youth.

Sharing the details of the month long programme ARTO said that the department is going to organize a number of functions including free Eye checking camp, drawing competitions at various schools, drivers training regarding road safety and safety of passengers in across the district.

Among others, the programme was attended by District Social Welfare Officer, Assistant Director Handloom and other officers/officials of different departments.

