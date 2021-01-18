No Covid death, 126 fresh cases

Srinagar and Jammu still reporting more cases than other districts
Srinagar: No Covid-19 death was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. The number of fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours up to Saturday evening was 126, of which 65 were from Kashmir division and 61 from Jammu division.
Srinagar reported 34 new cases while Jammu district reported 48 new cases. Kulgam reported 1, Anantnag 4, Shopian 2, Ganderbal 4, Bandipora 0, Budgam 7, Baramulla 4, Pulwama 4 and Kupwara 5.
In Jammu division, three districts of Kishtwar, Doda, and Reasi reported zero new cases whereas Rajouri reported 1, Poonch 6, Samba 2, Udhampur 1, Ramban 1, and Kathua 2.
A total of 1,921 Covid-19 patients have died in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Of these deaths, 1,206 have been in Kashmir division and 715 in Jammu division.
Officials said that 182 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 49 from Kashmir and 133 from Jammu division.
J&K currently has 1,224 active cases, of which 741 are from Kashmir and 483 from Jammu division.