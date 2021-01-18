Black bear takes refuge in school building in Handwara

Handwara: A black bear has took shelter inside a school building in Handwara area of north Kashmir on Saturday afternoon.

Locals said that a black bear was spotted in the residential area in Haril village of Handwara Saturday afternoon, soon after people spotted the bear, they chased him with the result the bear entered into the premises of government middle school Haril and took refuge inside a school building.

The local people said that, this is a male bear and he killed dozens of domestic animals including cow, goats, sheep’s and large number of chicken in the area from past two weeks, and created a panic among the locals. They said that they informd the officials of the wildlife department and hope they will reach the spot and will catch the beast.

A senior officer in the wildlife department said that they received the information and they will sent a team of officials in the area, but appealed local population of the area not to enter inside the school premises because the bear can attack them in self defence. The recent heavy snow most of the wild animals mostly leopards and black bears are visiting residential areas in search of food inwhich several were catched by the department from Kupwara to Baramulla.

