One Covid death in J&K

Srinagar: One Covid-19 death was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The deceased was a resident of Budgam.
The number of fresh cases reported was 109 in the last 24 hours up to Saturday evening. Among these new cases, 54 were reported from Kashmir division and 55 from Jammu division.
Srinagar reported 20 new cases while Jammu district reported 47 cases. Kulgam reported 1, Anantnag 1, Shopian 2, Ganderbal 5, Bandipora zero, Budgam 5, Baramulla 8, Pulwama 7 and Kupwara 5.
In Jammu division, four districts including Kishtwar, Rajouri, Doda, Reasi reported zero whereas Poonch 1, Samba 3 , Udhampur 1, Ramban 1, and Kathua 2.
A total of 1,921 Covid-19 patients have died in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Of these deaths, 1,206 have been in Kashmir division and 715 in Jammu division.
Officials said that 256 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 88 from Kashmir and 168 from Jammu division.
J&K currently has 1,280 active cases, of which 725 are from Kashmir and 555 from Jammu division.