No transport in Shopian town due to ice, snow on roads

Shopian: Icy roads in Shopian are preventing movement of vehicles and at the same posing a threat to pedestrians in many areas of the town. Locals allege that the departments concerned are watching as mute spectators while people have no option but to walk in absence of transport services, whether to fetch essential commodities or for education and healthcare purposes.

Students who attend different coaching centres in the main town told Kashmir Reader that due to the slippery roads the cab services start late in the morning and close early in the evening. They said that they are forced to walk eight to ten kilometers to reach the centres and most of the time they reach late and miss their important and ‘costly’ classes. Irtiqa Jan, a student, said that they are being charged over Rs 60,000 for coaching but they miss the classes due to lack of public transport.

In Batpora area of Shopian town, snow sliding down roofs has accumulated up to several feet on the roads. Similar situation is in Batpora Chowk, Jamia Masjid area, Bongam, Gagren and other areas of the town. Mubashir Ahmad, who runs his business in the town, said the administration had failed miserably in restoring essential services post the recent heavy snowfall.

Besides the slippery roads, garbage is also piling up around the historical Jamia Masjid, Tak Masjid and other areas. Locals accuse the municipal authorities of going into slumber when civic services were badly needed. Javid Ahmad, a local, called the municipal department “useless”.

“Neither they have any solution to removing the snow from roads in the town, nor are they lifting the garbage which has caused cleanliness issues,” he said.

Muhammad Ayub, Executive Engineer at the Roads and Buildings department Shopian, told Kashmir Reader that salt is being used to melt the snow on roads. Another official said that the process of lifting snow with the use of trucks and JCBs is also going on in the town area.

Muhammad Ismail, Executive Officer of the Municipal Committee Shopian, couldn’t be reached on his phone for his version.

