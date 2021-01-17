Half a dozen shops damaged in fire in Kupwara 

Kupwara:Half a dozen shops were damaged in a fire incident on Saturday night in north Kashmir’s Kupwara town.

The fire first broke out in a co-operative bank on Hospital Road Kupwara and then engulfed half a dozen nearby shops and other properties.

Fire tenders, Kupwara police and civilians joined hands and duosed the flames. However, half a dozen shops along with goods worth lakhs of rupees were reduced to ashes.

On Sunday morning several officials from the district administration Kupwara visited the spot and took stock of the situation. Officials of the revenue department were asked to submit a detailed report of loss of property before the district administration Kupwara.