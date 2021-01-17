Doubling farmers income biggest priority of Modi govt: Amit Shah

Bagalkote (Karnataka: Union Home Minister
Amit Shah on Sunday said doubling farmers income was the
biggest priority of the Narenda Modi government and that the
three central farm laws would ensure manifold hike in their
earnings.
Since coming to power, the Modi government had increased
the budget for the farm sector and also the minimum support
price on various crops, he said.
“I want to say that if there is any big priority of the
Narendra Modi government it is to double the farmers income,”
he said at a event in Kerakalmatti village in this district in
Karnataka.
Speaking after laying the foundation stone and
inauguration of farmer-friendly projects of the MRN group,
headed by newly inducted Karnataka Minister Murugesh R Nirani,
Shah listed out various programmes and initiatives of the
central government for the welfare of the farmers.
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa led BJP government in the
state too has not left any stone unturned to work for the
welfare of farmers, the Home Minister said.
Questioning the Congress as to why it could not take up
measures like Rs 6,000 cash support per year for farmers and
Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana insurance scheme among
others, he said, it was because the party’s intentions were
not right.
“The Narendra Modi government is a government dedicated
to farmers. Three new laws that the Modi government has
brought in, which the Karnataka government has also passed…
I want to congratulate Yediyurapp for it. Farmer’s income will
increase multifold due to them,” he said.
His remarks came amid the continuing agitation by
farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, on the borders of
Delhi, demanding the repeal of the three laws.
Farmers were not compelled anymore to sell their produce
at one place and can get access to global and Indian markets
for their crops, he added.
Shah also said that none had the courage to abrogate the
provisions of Article 370 and Article 35A in Kashmir in the
past 70 years.
“You made Modi the Prime Minister and on August 5, 2019 he
ended Article 370 and Article 35A from Kashmir and connected
it with India permanently. Today elections have also happened
there peacefully without shedding even a drop of blood and
Kashmir has become ours permanently,” he added.
