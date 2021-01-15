Youth from Awantipora becomes valley’s youngest commercial pilot

AWANTIPORA: A youth from Awantipora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district has become the valley’s youngest male pilot.

Farhan Majeed, 20, son of Abdul Majeed, a resident of Awantipora passed the commercial pilot training course from Global connect aviation UttaraKhand in November last year after spending around 2 and half years.

The maximum time to pass the course is up to five years.

Talking to Kashmir Reader Farhan thanked Allah for helping to fulfill his dream of becoming a commercial pilot.

The recruitment according to Farhan has been put on hold due to Covid -19 pandemic otherwise I would have been flying in the sky.

He added that he had to pass six papers to get the licence from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and for which he had to work very hard.

“Other colleagues took coaching and guidance from others, I did it all by self study, ” he said, adding that finding and getting a good flying club was a challenge for him because I was the first such student looking after the course and he had not no one to guide here.

“I went to Delhi and gathered all relevant information from there and then came back to the valley to prepare for the admission,” he told Kashmir Reader, adding that he lost his time and some money in running after some so-called consultants, who, according to him, misled students.

Farhaan, who did his schooling from Mantaqui Higher Secondary School Awantipora, told Kashmir Reader that he dreamt of becoming a pilot since childhood when he used to see fighter jets landing or taking off from nearby military airbase in Awantipora.

“My parents helped and supported me in releasing my dream. They provided me financial and emotional support,” he said.

Farhaan’s parents, his father Abdul Majeed Bagow, a government Lecturer and his mother Fahmeeda Akhter, a teacher both were happy with their son’s success.

“I am very happy for my son becoming a pilot,” Abdul Majeed said, adding that he always used to tell his son to do something unique and he exactly did the same thing.

He added that they have limited resources due to which he had to get a bank loan to finance his son’s training course.

He was very precise from his school days and we were assured he will do something brilliant,” Farhan’s uncle said.

Meanwhile various civil society members congratulated Farhan and his parents.

Mohammad Lateef Bhat, Chairman Town Welfare Committee Awantipora, said that it is a proud moment for all of them.

“He is an inspiration for youth not only in Pulwama but in whole Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

