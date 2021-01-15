School building damaged due to wind in Uri

BARAMULLA: A school building has been damaged due to wind in border town Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday night.
Reports said that there was fast wind in the Uri sector last night due to which a primary school building in Jula village of Uri got completely damaged. They said the rooftop of the building has been completely damaged and the timber truss and tin sheets fell down into the ground, while several walls of the building also developed cracks.
Village head (Sarpanch) of village Jula Javid Ahmad Malik said that there should be proper investigation into how the rooftop of the school building got damaged due to wind. He said there intensity of the wind was not so high and other adjacent buildings including residential houses are safe probe should be carried on how the school building got damaged.
Chief education officer (CEO) Baramulla Gulam Mohammad Lone said that he will contact the officials in the area and will forward its report to the government for its repairs.
