Ration, medicines for those trapped in houseboats

Nigeen traders’ association joins hands with Kashmir Welfare Trust and official emergency centre to provide help

Srinagar: As the minimum temperature in Srinagar went below -8°C on Thursday, people or tourists staying in houseboats were left in severe difficulties as moving on or amid the layer of ice formed on the lakes in Srinagar became very risky.

Keeping this in view, the Nigeen Tourist Traders Association (NTTA) in collaboration with Kashmir Welfare Trust joined hands with the State Emergency Operation Centre to provide assistance by way of providing food kits and emergency medicines to those (whether locals or tourists) staying in houseboats and unable to move out due to the sub-zero temperatures and freezing of water in Dal Lake and Nigeen Lake.

The NTTA’s volunteers can be contacted on the given numbers for the same or in case of emergency:

For Dal Lake: Farooq Ahmed Katroo 7006221946, Ali M Raga: 7889305720

For Nigeen Lake: Riyaz Ahmed: 9419404099, Muzaffar Ahmed 99065 66330.

The NTTA also applauded the efforts of Mr Aamir Ali, Nodal officer State Emergency Operation Centre Srinagar, and his team for their dedication and steps taken towards the safety of the people in this regard.

The NTTA appealed to houseboat owners, tourists and people living around the peripheries of water bodies to take all necessary precautions as prescribed by State Emergency Operation Centre.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print