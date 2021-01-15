Power department employees hold protest, demand regularisation

Seek LGs intervention into undue delay at administrative levels

SRINAGAR: All Jammu and Kashmir Permanent PDL and TDL Electrical Employees Union on Thursday held a protest demonstration here in Srinagar demanding the government to issue the regularisation order in favour of workers whose DPC has cleared in the 2019.

The protesters from various districts of the Kashmir valley assembled inside the premises of the Chief Engineer office here at Exhibition Crossing chanting slogans ” we want justice” and “we want issuance of the regularisation orders”.

The protesting workers said that the Administration department of the power development department in the Civil Secretariat is unduly halting the process and are using tactics which are totally unacceptable.

President of the Jammu and Kashmir Permanent PDL and TDL Electrical Employees Union, Mohammad Adeer Wani said that we are demanding the government to release the wages in favour of NOK’s of deceased workers who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty for the sake of the department.

” The government should fixing and uploading the seniority of those PDL and TDL workers who have completed 7 years of continuous services in department and releasing of wages in favour of PDL and TDL workers which are without wages since long period of time,” Wani said

He said that we are also demanding the government for the issuance of the regularisation orders in favour of those PDL and TDL workers whose files are in stuck in the administration department for relaxation in age as well as qualification bar.

According to protesters a significant number of these employees have been regularised and leftover chuck has been delayed only for the want of some relaxations that have been approved by have now got stuck at the administrative level who unduly delay the process.

The redressal of their issued according to the protesters would not only streamline the whole of the workforce in the department, but it could also help many of the employees who have got injured during their service and help them overcome their financial woes. The employees also include some from Ladakh whose future also remains uncertain due to this delay.

The protesting workers have requested the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and higher officials of PDD to immediately redress their grievances and look into the issue of this unnecessary delay.

