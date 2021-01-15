Police arrested 2 thieves from SMHS Hospital

Srinagar: Police in Srinagar have arrested two thieves and have recovered stolen property from their possession.
Police Station Karan Nagar received a written complaint from Mohammad Ashraf resident of Lajoura Pulwama stating that some unknown person(s) have stolen his mobile phone at SMHS Hospital Srinagar.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 01/2021 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Karan Nagar and investigation was initiated.
During the course of investigation, a special team was constituted & deputed to SMHS hospital Srinagar who nabbed one suspect identified as Sameer Ahmad Katto resident of Noorbagh Bagwanpora Srinagar. During his personal search five mobile phones were recovered.
When the officers spoke to him, they learnt about his involvement along with an accomplice identified as Sharif Ahmad Sheikh resident of Bharthana Qamarwari Srinagar in the commission of crime. Subsequently, he was also arrested. Both the accused persons were involved in stealing the mobile phones and other belongings of people in distress at hospital.
Further investigation into the matter is going on. More arrests and recoveries are expected
