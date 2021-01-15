IUST signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MSME & JKHPMC

Awantipora: The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Department of Food Technology, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Awantipora, Pulwama, J&K, Jammu and Kashmir Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (JKHPMC) Ltd and Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), Technology Development Centre, Srinagar on 14th Jan 2021 regarding accentuating capacity building in the food processing segment of ” Horticulture Products Processing and Packaging” under MSME’s “A Scheme For Promotion Of Innovation, Rural Industry & Entrepreneurship(ASPIRE)Scheme”. Under the scheme, the unemployed youth shall be trained for entrepreneurship in Horticulture and allied fields.
The MoU was signed by the Dean, Research IUST, Prof H R Naik on behalf of IUST, Project Director MSME-Technology Development Centre Srinagar, Mir Altaf Ahmad on behalf of MSME and MD JKHPMC, Mr Shafat Sultan on behalf of Government of J&K in the presence of Hon’ble Vice Chancellor IUST, Prof Mushtaq A. Siddiqi. The Registrar IUST, Prof Naseer Iqbal, thanked the signatories for signing up the MoU.

 

