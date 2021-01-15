Digital Studio sanctioned for Jammu div under Samagra Shiksha to improve learning on digital platform

JAMMU: Signifying a major achievement, the Union Education Ministry has approved the proposal for setting up of a Digital Studio for Jammu Division under Samagra Shiksha PAB-2020-21.

While the School Education Directorate, Jammu shall be setting up the studio very soon, it is mulling to take various measures in advance to improve quality of education through digital interventions as per the National Education Policy 2020, which envisions “Art Integrated Learning” for holistic Development of school children by exposing them to Art, Culture, Sports and other activities, which are now perceived to be part of curriculum.

To begin with, the Directorate is going to launch an Official YouTube channel “Shiksha Darpan” to broadcast video content and an e-Magazine “Shiksha Patrika” for written content contributed by students, teachers and others from Department of School Education, Jammu Division.

The objectives is to use information technology enabled social media, which is increasingly becoming an important medium of information dissemination to reach out to the students, their parents, staff members and other stakeholders in an effective manner and provide them with a platform to express themselves to showcase their talent.

It will also help to provide students, parents, teachers and the community at large with correct and timely information about various initiatives, schemes and interventions of the Govt. being implemented by the Directorate.

