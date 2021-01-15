DGP sanctions financial assistance of Rupees over 4.16 crore for 425 police personnel

Jammu: Continuing with an aim to provide more and more welfare measures for police personnel and to provide financial assistance to meet their urgent needs, Director General of Police, J&K Dilbag Singh has sanctioned over Rupees 4.16 crore welfare loan, relief in favour of 425 officers and personnel of J&K Police vide police headquarters order number 125 of 2021.

Under this order, Rupees 54.5 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of 55 personnel to meet the expenses of self-treatment and treatment of their dependents. Rupees one lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of 355 personnel for their own marriage, and marriage of sons, daughters. Seven police personnel have been provided welfare loan for higher education of their wards. Rupees 50 thousands each has been sanctioned in favour of two persons for circumcision of their wards. Under this order, welfare relief of Rupees 3.85 lakh has been also sanctioned in favour of 21 police personnel.

The welfare loan sanctioned to the Police personnel is refundable and is recovered in monthly installments from their salaries without any interest while welfare relief is non-refundable. The amount has been sanctioned out of Central Police Welfare Fund and PHQ Range Welfare Found.

Police headquarters under different welfare schemes is providing assistance to all the ranks of Jammu and Kashmir Police including the wards of martyr police personnel and wards of martyr SPOs. Besides, meritorious scholarship for the brilliant students of in-service, SPOs, martyred/deceased Police personnel is provided to inculcate the spirit of competition among them. More welfare measures are being taken in future to ensure increased help and assistance to the police personnel as also to the wards of martyred policemen.

